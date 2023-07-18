Germany to play Gold Cup winners Mexico in Philadelphia

The Germany national team will play another one of the 2026 World Cup hosts during their 10-day stay in the US in October. After playing the United States on 14th October (21:00 CEST) in Hartford, Connecticut, Hansi Flick’s side will take on Gold Cup winners Mexico in Philadelphia on 17th October (02:00 CEST). The United States, Mexico and Canada will host the next World Cup. Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, with a capacity of over 65,000, is one of the 16 venues for the tournament.

Germany and Mexico have faced one another 12 times to date, with Germany boasting the better head-to-head record (5 wins, 5 draws, 2 defeats). The most recent meeting, however, was won by Mexico. They ran out 1-0 winners in the first game in Group F at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Two home games before the trip to the States

As part of preparations for EURO 2024, Germany will play two matches at home before the trip to the United States. The games in September are against four-time Asian champions Japan on 9th September (20:45 CEST) in Wolfsburg, recent opponents at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and versus two-time World Cup winners France on 12th September (21:00 CEST) in Dortmund, one of the 10 venues for EURO 2024 in Germany.