Germany to play friendlies against France and Netherlands in March

Germany's first friendlies of 2024 have been confirmed, with the team set to face France and the Netherlands in March. Julian Nagelsmann's side will face two-time European champions France, who finished runners-up at the last World Cup, on 23rd March in Lyon (21:00 CET). Three days later, on 26th March, they will host the Netherlands in Frankfurt (20:45 CET).

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann: "Two games against two nations with a long footballing history are the perfect way to start into the new year, with the European championships coming up. France are one of the favourites for the title, and you can't count the Netherlands out either. I'm certain that we fell short of our own expectations this past year, which we're all not satisfied with. We have a lot of work ahead of us in order to be fully prepared for our first friendlies of the new year and the tournament in particular. We have a long road ahead of us, but we're looking forward to it and to the challenges ahead."

Last meeting with France in September

Germany's last meeting with France came just three months ago. Goals from Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané helped secure a 2-1 win in Dortmund in September. It was Germany's tenth win against France in their 33rd meeting (D8). Germany have faced the Netherlands 45 times so far, most recently in March 2022 (1-1 draw in Amsterdam). They have won 16 of these meetings, drawing 17 and losing 12.

The Netherlands were crowned European champions back in 1988, winning their sole title in the competition the last time that Germany hosted the tournament. They eliminated hosts Germany in the semi-finals back then, with France not qualifying for the tournament. Next summer, Germany will face Scotland on 14th June 2024 in Munich in the opening match of the UEFA EURO 2024. Their remaining group stage games will see them face Hungary in Stuttgart on 19th June and Switzerland in Frankfurt on 23rd June.