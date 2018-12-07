The first game will be played in front of 27,000 fans

Germany to play first game of 2019 in Wolfsburg

The chairman of the DFB announced today that Germany’s first international game of 2019 would be hosted at the Volkswagen Arena (capacity of 27,000). The opponents for this friendly are yet to be decided. The game is expected to take place on March 20th or 21st, 2019 and the date is still being discussed between the DFB and UEFA.

Bierhoff: “Continue on a new path”

Oliver Bierhoff, sporting director of the national team and the academy said: “We want to continue on our new path and to develop and improve the team. We want to begin the international year well in Wolfsburg as good preparation for the very tough Euros qualification game against the Netherlands on the 24th March.”

The remaining stadiums where Germany will host their international games will be announced at the end of January 2019.

Internationals schedule 2019

20th/21st March: international in Wolfsburg (opponent undecided)

24th March: Netherlands vs. Germany

8th June: Belarus vs. Germany

11th June: Germany vs. Estonia

6th September: Germany vs. Netherlands

9th September: Northern Ireland vs. Germany

13th October: Estonia vs. Germany

16th November: Germany vs. Belarus

19th November: Germany vs. Northern Ireland

All kick offs are at 20:45 CE(S)T.

created by mmc/sh