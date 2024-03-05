Germany to play against Austria, Poland and Iceland in EURO 2025 qualification

The Germany women’s national team will face Austria, Iceland, and Poland in Group A4 of the qualifiers for EURO 2025, following the draw in Nyon on Tuesday afternoon.

Eight of the 15 qualifying berths for EURO 2025 will be awarded directly to the two highest-placing teams in groups A1 to A4, while the third- and fourth-placed sides will progress to the play-offs, meaning every team in League A is guaranteed another chance to qualify.

The six group games will take place between 5th April and 16th July 2024, while the play-offs will be played between late October and early December.

League A

A1: Netherlands, Italy, Norway, Finland

A2: Spain, Denmark, Belgium, Czechia

A3: France, England, Sweden, Republic of Ireland

A4: Germany, Austria, Iceland, Poland

League B

B1: Switzerland, Hungary, Türkiye, Azerbaijan

B2: Scotland, Serbia, Slovakia, Israel

B3: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Malta

B4: Wales, Croatia, Ukraine, Kosovo

League C