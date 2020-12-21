Germany to kick off new year in Duisburg

The Germany national team will play their first two home World Cup qualification matches of 2021 in Duisburg on 25th and 31st March against Iceland and North Macedonia respectively. In between the two fixtures, Die Mannschaft will take on Romania away in another qualifier on 28th March, as announced by the DFB on Monday.

Duisburg will become the third host of a double header as the national team play two consecutive home internationals at the same venue. This approach has already been carried out successfully in in Cologne and Leipzig in autumn 2020. Duisburg was one of the venues used in the summer of 2020 as part of the UEFA Europa League final tournament.

In light of the current assessments of the COVID-19 situation in March, the DFB will continue to take the approach of minimising contact players and avoiding unnecessary travel. A decision on the possible admission of fans into the stadium will be made together with the relevant authorities at a later date.

National team schedule ahead of the EUROs

25th March, 20:45 CET: World Cup qualification, Germany vs Iceland (Duisburg)

28th March, 20:45 CEST: World Cup qualification, Romania vs Germany

31th March, 20:45 CEST: World Cup qualification, Germany vs North Macedonia (Duisburg)