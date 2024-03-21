Germany to face USA, Australia and Zambia or Morocco at the Olympics

USA, Australia and Zambia or Morocco will be the Germany women’s national team’s group stage opponents at the Olympic football tournament, which runs from 25th July to 10th August in Paris. It will be decided whether Zambia or Morocco take part in the tournament following the final qualification games at the start of April.

Head coach Horst Hrubesch’s team will play their first group stage game in Group B against Australia in Marseille on 25th July (19:00 CEST). Their next two games will take place on 28th July (21:00 CEST) in Marseille against the four-time winners USA and on 31st July (19:00 CEST) in Saint-Étienne against the African representatives.

Hrubesch “actually very happy” with the draw

“I’m actually very happy with the draw,” Hrubesch said. “With Australia you know what to expect – they certainly play physically. With the USA we also know what the deal is. As it happened, having Zambia or Morocco as the third game actually fits in quite well. The advantage is that we’re fortunate to be playing the first two games in Marseille. As a result, we don’t have to travel too much and can stay on site. It’s a group which is also manageable for us.

A total of twelve countries will participate in the women’s football tournament at the Olympics. The twelve teams are split into three groups of four, with the top two sides in each group qualifying for the quarter-finals. The two best third-placed teams will make up the final two spots in the last eight. The quarter-finals will take place on 3rd August, with the semi-finals following on 6th August. The gold-medal match is due to be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris on 10th August.

The pots for the draw were determined by the FIFA World Rankings from 15th March 2024. Teams from the same federation could not be drawn into the same group.

The groups

Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand

Group B: USA, Zambia/Morocco, Germany, Australia

Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria/South Africa, Brazil