Germany to face Ukraine, Poland and Columbia in June

The Germany national team will play three international games in June, with the 1000th international match taking place on 12th June in the form of a charity game against Ukraine at the wohninvest WESERSTADION. On 16th June, Germany will come up against Poland in Warsaw, before facing Columbia on 20th June at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, one of the ten venues for UEFA EURO 2024.

With the charity match on 12th June, the national team will continue the DFB’s commitment to institutions and organisations for the people in Ukraine affected by Russia’s war of aggression. The match against Ukraine will be the first international match in Bremen since 2012.

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said, “The 1000th international match for the Germany senior men’s national team is a very special event. We want to use it to send a clear signal for peace and international understanding and against war and destruction. That’s why we are happy that we can play an international match with and for Ukraine on the occasion of our anniversary.”

“Weserstadion offers just the right setting for this special anniversary match”

Speaking about Bremen as the venue, Neuendorf added, “This special international match will take place in Bremen. The German Football Association (DFB) wants to reach out to the many football-loving fans in Bremen and the surrounding area. Bremen belongs on the map of football for the DFB, regardless of differing opinions with the Senate on individual political issues.”

Sports director Rudi Völler emphasised, “With the 1000th international match for the men’s national team, the DFB looks back on a rich history. The Weserstadion offers just the right setting for this special anniversary match, with which we can not only show our support for Ukraine, but also provide concrete help and collect donations.”

Since the beginning of the war of aggression, the DFB and the national team have been involved in various aid measures for the population of Ukraine. Last year, the DFB foundation Egidius Braun, together with partners, provided more than 10 million Euros for social projects in Ukraine. The foundation has been involved with Ukraine since its establishment in summer 2001. In cooperation with the Commissioner of the Federal Government for Migration, Refugees and Integration, among others, the DFB foundation Egidius Braun also supports football clubs in Germany that are committed to helping refugee children, young people and women from Ukraine. To date, more than 500 football clubs have already been supported with a bonus of 500 Euros.

DFB will also face Poland and Colombia

In addition to the charity match against Ukraine, Germany will play two other international matches: on 16th June in Warsaw against Poland (20:45 CEST) and on 20th June at the VELTINS-Arena in Gelsenkirchen against Colombia (20:45).

National coach Hansi Flick said, “In addition to this very special match against Ukraine, we have two more good opponents to face in Poland and Colombia on our way to the home European Championship. In these games, we want to build on what the team showed in the second half of the match against Belgium. The first half an hour showed us clearly what we have to work on ahead of the Euros. If the team learn the right lessons from that, however, and play like they did in the following 60 minutes against Belgium, defending passionately and being bold going forward, the fans will get on board and be behind us in the stadium. We felt this support very clearly in the sold-out stadium in Cologne and want to take this support with us into the next three international matches.”

The Germany national side have played Poland 21 times in total, winning 13 games. Seven games ended in a draw, including the most recent meeting in the group stage of the 2016 European Championship in France. The match at the Stade de France ended 0-0. Poland’s only victory so far came in October 2014, a 2-0 win in the European Championship qualifiers. Germany have faced Colombia four times, most recently in June 2006, when Germany won 3-0 in Mönchengladbach. In total, they have won twice against Colombia and drawn twice. Germany and Ukraine have met eight times in total, with Germany having won five times, most recently 3-1 in Leipzig in November 2020 in the UEFA Nations League after two goals from Timo Werner and one from Leroy Sané. Three matches have ended in a draw.

created by mmc/ln