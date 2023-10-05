Germany to face Turkey at Berlin’s Olympiastadion

Germany’s men’s national team will face Turkey at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on 18th November (20:45 CEST) in what will be their final home game of 2023. The two teams have met 21 times so far, with Germany winning 14 times, in addition to four draws and three defeats. Their most recent meeting ended in a 3-3 draw in Cologne in October 2020.

Games against USA and Mexico coming up

Germany will head to the United States on Monday as part of a US tour. They will first face the USMNT on 14th October (21:00 CEST) in Hartford, Connecticut. Three days later, Germany will take on Gold Cup champions Mexico in Philadelphia (18th October, 02:00 CEST). The USA, Mexico and Canada are the co-hosts for the 2026 World Cup, with Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia having been chosen as one of 16 locations to host tournament matches.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann will announce his squad for the upcoming international break on Friday, 6th October. The team’s final match of 2023 will take place on 21st November against Austria in Vienna (20:45 CET).