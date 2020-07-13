Germany to face Turkey and the Czech Republic

The opponents for Germany's final friendlies of the year have been announced. The Deutsche Fußball Bund (DFB) has come to an agreement with the football associations of both Turkey and the Czech Republic. Germany will face Turkey on 7th October in Cologne, followed by the Czech Republic on 11th November in Leipzig. Both matches will take place during the international breaks.

Head coach Joachim Löw said: "We want to use these friendlies in the fall to help our young squad get back into the rhythm of things. We want to continue to grow as a team, with an eye on next summer's EUROs. Turkey and the Czech Republic are two interesting opponents. Aside from our Nations League matches, these friendlies will give us important insights into the team's development. I'm looking forward to these games and am certainly hoping that we will be able to play in front of our fans by that time."

Last Friday, the DFB announced that Die Mannschaft's upcoming home games would take place in Stuttgart, Cologne and Leipzig. Both Cologne and Leipzig will host back-to-back internationals during the respective international breaks, in order to avoid any unnecessary travel for the team.

The preliminary match schedule for the remainder of 2020:

created by dfb/mmc

3rd September 2020, 20:45 CEST: UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Spain (in Stuttgart)6th September 2020, 20:45 CEST: UEFA Nations League, Switzerland vs. Germany (in Basel)7th October 2020, Time TBA: friendly, Germany vs. Turkey (in Cologne)10th October 2020, 20:45 CEST: UEFA Nations League, Ukraine vs. Deutschland13th October 2020, ab 20:45 CEST: UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Switzerland (in Cologne)11th November 2020, Time TBA: friendly, Germany vs. Czech Republic (in Leipzig)14th November 2020, 20:45 CEST: UEFA Nations League, Germany vs. Ukraine (in Leipzig)17th November 2020, 20:45 CEST: UEFA Nations League, Spain vs. Germany