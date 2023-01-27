Germany to face Peru and Belgium in March

In preparation for UEFA EURO 2024 in Germany, the national side will play Peru and Belgium in their first international matches of the year, as decided by the Supervisory Board and General Assembly of DFB GmbH & Co. KG at their joint meeting today on the DFB campus in Frankfurt. Germany head coach Hansi Flick and his side will face Peru on 25th March in Mainz and Belgium on 28th March at the RheinEnergieStadium in Cologne, one of the ten venues for the European Championship. Hansi Flick is expected to announce the squad for both matches on 17th March.

Speaking about these matches, Flick said, “Preparation for the home European Championship begins for us with Peru and Belgium. We are looking forward to this tournament with great excitement and want to develop a passionate and energetic team that plays attractive and successful football for Germany. At this point, we want to try out a few things, which means making bold and surprising decisions. We can’t wait for the matches, everyone is fired up and ready to get started.”

Perfect record against Peru, 20 victories against Belgium

The German national team has faced Peru twice and won both matches, the last one a 2-1 victory in September 2018 in Sinsheim, while there have been 25 meetings with Belgium, with 20 wins, one draw, and four defeats. The most recent encounter goes back more than ten years to October 2011, when Germany won 3-1 in Düsseldorf in a European Championship qualifier match.