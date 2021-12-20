Germany to face Israel in Sinsheim

After the UEFA Nations League draw last Thursday, the national team now know their opponents for 26th March in Sinsheim - their first fixture of 2022. Hansi Flick’s side will take on Israel at the PreZero Arena. The two countries have played four times in the past, with Germany winning every time - most recently a 2-0 victory in May 2012 in Leipzig, when Mario Gomez and André Schürrle scored the goals.

Opposition and location for a second fixture (away from home) on the 29th March have yet to be decided.

created by dfb/mmc