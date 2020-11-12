to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Germany to face Hungary at the EUROs

    After having already been draw against France and Portugal, Germany now know their third opponent in F for next summer’s European Championship. They will take on Hungary on 23rd June 2021 (21:00 CEST) in Munich, the venue for all three of Die Mannschaft’s games.

    The two-time World Cup runners-up qualified in dramatic style via the play-off against Iceland, winning 2-1 thanks to a late Dominik Szoboszlai wondergoal (92’). They had only equalised with two minutes to go thanks to Loic Nego (88’) to cancel out Gylfi Sigurdsson’s early free-kick (11’).

    North Macedonia, Scotland and Slovakia were the other sides to qualify after play-off success to join next summer’s tournament.

    Germany’s group-stage matches

    15th June 2021, 21:00 CEST in Munich: France vs. Germany

    19th June 2021, 18:00 CEST in Munich: Portugal vs. Germany

    23rd June 2021, 21:00 CEST in Munich: Hungary vs. Germany

    created by mmc/dr

    After having already been draw against France and Portugal, Germany now know their third opponent in F for next summer’s European Championship. They will take on Hungary on 23rd June 2021 (21:00 CEST) in Munich, the venue for all three of Die Mannschaft’s games.

    The two-time World Cup runners-up qualified in dramatic style via the play-off against Iceland, winning 2-1 thanks to a late Dominik Szoboszlai wondergoal (92’). They had only equalised with two minutes to go thanks to Loic Nego (88’) to cancel out Gylfi Sigurdsson’s early free-kick (11’).

    North Macedonia, Scotland and Slovakia were the other sides to qualify after play-off success to join next summer’s tournament.

    Germany’s group-stage matches

    15th June 2021, 21:00 CEST in Munich: France vs. Germany

    19th June 2021, 18:00 CEST in Munich: Portugal vs. Germany

    23rd June 2021, 21:00 CEST in Munich: Hungary vs. Germany

    Info Tool
    • Date
      13.11.2020 09:28
    • Categories
      EURO 2020
    • Tags
    • Functions
    • Share
    Latest Videos