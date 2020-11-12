Germany to face Hungary at the EUROs

After having already been draw against France and Portugal, Germany now know their third opponent in F for next summer’s European Championship. They will take on Hungary on 23rd June 2021 (21:00 CEST) in Munich, the venue for all three of Die Mannschaft’s games.

The two-time World Cup runners-up qualified in dramatic style via the play-off against Iceland, winning 2-1 thanks to a late Dominik Szoboszlai wondergoal (92’). They had only equalised with two minutes to go thanks to Loic Nego (88’) to cancel out Gylfi Sigurdsson’s early free-kick (11’).

North Macedonia, Scotland and Slovakia were the other sides to qualify after play-off success to join next summer’s tournament.

Germany’s group-stage matches

15th June 2021, 21:00 CEST in Munich: France vs. Germany

19th June 2021, 18:00 CEST in Munich: Portugal vs. Germany

23rd June 2021, 21:00 CEST in Munich: Hungary vs. Germany

