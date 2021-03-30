Germany to face Denmark ahead of EUROs

Germany have announced a second friendly during their training camp ahead of this summer's European Championship. Die Mannschaft will face Denmark on 2nd June, with the location of the match still to be confirmed. The team will take part in a training camp at Seefeld from 25th May to 6th June, and will also face Latvia in a friendly on 7th June in Düsseldorf. Germany will then head to their team headquarters for the tournament at the 'World of Sports' on the adidas campus in Herzongenaurach.

Germany and Denmark have met on 27 occasions so far. Die Mannschaft have won 15 of these games, along with four draws and eight defeats. Most recently, the two sides played out a 1-1 draw in June 2017 in Copenhagen, with Joshua Kimmich scoring a late equaliser. It's been nine years since Germany last beat Denmark. The team won 2-1 in the group stages of the 2012 EUROs, with Lukas Podolski and Lars Bender scoring the goals.