Germany to face Argentina in a friendly in Dortmund

The German football association (DFB) have announced that Germany will face Argentina in a friendly in Dortmund on 9th October 2019. In a repeat of the 1986, 1990 and 2014 FIFA World Cup finals, Joachim Löw’s side will face the two time world champions in the Signal Iduna Park.

DFB president Reinhard Grindel said: “It was an explicit desire from the sporting setup to host a friendly against world-class opposition and to develop the squad. Argentina are currently one of the best teams in the world and the Signal Iduna Park atmosphere provides the perfect setting for this match.”

Bierhoff: “It’s important for us to compete with the best teams in the world”

Oliver Bierhoff, Die Mannschaft director and head of the DFB academy, said: “It’s important for us to compete with the best teams in the world as we aim to return to the top of world football. The players are just as excited as the fans to be taking on Argentina. However, our current focus concerns qualification for Euro 2020. We want to start the year with a victory against Serbia in Wolfsburg.”

The friendly against Serbia on 20th March is the opening match of 2019 for Die Mannschaft, who travel to Amsterdam just four days later for their opening European qualifier against the Netherlands.

Tickets for the match against Argentina will be announced in due course.

Die Mannschaft International Fixtures 2019

20th March: Germany v Serbia (Wolfsburg)

24th March: Netherlands v Germany (Amsterdam)

8th June: Belarus v Germany