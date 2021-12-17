Germany to begin their Nations League campaign in Italy

Germany will travel to European champions Italy for their first match in the third edition of the UEFA Nations League. This was officially announced by UEFA one day after the draw for the competition in Nyon. They will play their opener on 4th June before national team head coach Hansi Flick’s side will have a chance to avenge their defeat against England in the European Championship last summer just three days later. They suffered a 2-0 defeat in the round of 16 to the eventual tournament runners-up.

Following that, the team will travel to Hungary for a fixture on 11th June before a fourth and final Nations League tie at home to Italy on 14th June. Their final group games will be in September, at home to Hungary (23rd) and away to England (26th). All of Germany’s games will kick off at 20:45 CEST and will provide a good opportunity for the side to test itself against some of Europe’s best teams ahead of the World Cup in Qatar which runs from 21st November to 18th December 2022.

Flick will begin working with his team in Sinsheim on 26tht March as they build towards the World Cup in November.