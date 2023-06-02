Germany squad announced with eight players returning

Germany men’s national team head coach Hansi Flick has named a 26-man squad for the upcoming fixtures against Ukraine, Poland and Colombia. In Robin Gosens (Inter Milan), Benjamin Henrichs, Lukas Klostermann (both RB Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), eight players are returning to the squad after not being involved last time due to different reasons.

On the squad, Hansi Flick said: “We want to put our opponents under pressure through our attack down the wings and remain solid in defence with a back three. With the squad that we’ve selected, we’re well set up to do that. All of the players are highly motivated to give everything for the team and the fans as we prepare for a European Championship on home soil. It will be a very special moment for us to play a milestone international for the national team.”

Germany will face Ukraine in their 1000th international fixture – a beneficiary game in Bremen on 12th June (18:00 CEST). They’ll also face Poland in Warsaw on 16th June (20:45 CEST) and Colombia on 20th June in Gelsenkirchen, one of ten locations for the European Championship in Germany in 2024.

Four players to arrive later, Schade to leave sooner

The players will meet at the team quarters in Neu-Isenburg bei Frankfurt and prepare for their three friendlies at the DFB-Campus. Gosens and Gündogan, who will go head to head in the UEFA Champions League final on 10th June, will join the squad after the final. Thilo Kehrer is also involved in a European Final as West Ham United take part in the Conference League final in Prague on 7th June and will join the squad later. Marc-André ter Stegen will also link up at a later date as he heads to Tokyo with Barcelona to play a post-season friendly against Vissel Kobe.

Kevin Schade will leave the squad at an earlier date. The 21-year-old has been named in Antonio Di Salvo’s U21 squad ahead of the U21 European Championship in Romania and Georgia and as a result will leave the first-team squad after the game against Ukraine.

Hansi Flick said: “I’d like to put my thanks out to Toni Di Salvo and his coaching team for the brilliant cooperation. Our shared goal is for the U21s to have a successful tournament. They have a fantastic squad for that and Kevin Schade will be a great addition for them after our first game in Bremen. I wish Toni and the whole team all the best for the U21 EURO.”