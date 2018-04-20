Germany set to face Peru in Sinsheim

The last fixtures of current calendar year have now been scheduled: Before UEFA will announce the hosts for the 2024 European Championship on the 27th September, Joachim Löw’s men will play an international friendly against Peru at TSG Hoffenheim’s ground in Sinsheim on the 9th. The DFB presidium made the decision during Friday’s conference in Frankfurt am Main. The first international fixture after the World Cup will be played three days prior to this friendly, when Germany face their UEFA Nations League opener in Munich against France (6th September).

DFB President Reinhard Grindel had the following to say: "Of course we’ll want to use these two home games before UEFA make their decision regarding EURO 2024 to show how fanatical we are about football, and how hospitable and tolerant we are."

Oliver Bierhoff, DFB national teams and football development director added: "It’s something special for the players as well – to be able to play a tournament in their home country. It would be a dream come true for the national team if we could host the 2024 European Championship after having hosted the World Cup in 2006."

International fixtures after the World Cup

6th September 2018: Germany vs. France (Nations League) in Munich

9th September 2018: Germany vs. Peru (friendly) in Sinsheim

13th October 2018: Netherlands vs. Germany (Nations League) TBC

16th October 2018: France vs. Germany (Nations League) TBC

15th November 2018: Germany vs. Russia (friendly) in Leipzig

19th November 2018: Germany vs. Netherlands (Nations League) in Gelsenkirchen

