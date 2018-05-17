Germany remain top of World Rankings

No changes in the top ten of the FIFA World Rankings: World champions Germany remain the benchmark shortly before the World Cup gets underway in Russia (14th June until 15th July). National head coach Joachim Löw’s team head into the final preparations for the World Cup with 1,544 points, ahead of Brazil (1,384 points) and Belgium (1,346).

The first World Cup group opponents, Mexico (KO 17th June, 17:00 CEST) remain 15th in the rankings on 1,008 points, while Sweden (23rd June, 20:00 CEST) are 23rd with 889 points and final group opponents South Korea (27th June, 16:00 CEST) are in 61st place with 520 points.

The next World Rankings list will be released one week before the opening World Cup fixture on 7th June.

The World Rankings top ten

1. Germany 1,544 points

2. Brazil 1,384

3. Belgium 1,346

4. Portugal 1,306

5. Argentina 1,254

6. Switzerland 1,179

6. France 1,166

8. Spain 1,162

9. Chile 1,146

10. Poland 1,128