Germany record late comeback to beat the Netherlands

Germany recorded a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in their second friendly of the year. Goals from Maximilian Mittelstädt (10') and Niclas Füllkrug (85') saw head coach Julian Nagelsmann's side triumph in front of 48,590 fans at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

Nagelsmann sent out an unchanged line-up from last week's win against France, with Marc-André ter Stegen in goal. Mittelstädt started at left-back, with Joshua Kimmich on the right. Antonio Rüdiger and Jonathan Tah partnered each other in the heart of defence, behind a defensive midfield pairing of Toni Kroos and Robert Andrich. Attacking midfielders Jamal Musiala, Ilkay Gündogan and Florian Wirtz and lone striker Kai Havertz completed the XI.

It didn't take long for the visitors to record their first chance of the night, after a misplayed pass from Mittelstädt. Memphis Depay was able to intercept the ball and send a cross into the box, where Joey Veerman was able to volley home the opener (4').

Mittelstädt nets the equaliser

Despite going behind early on, Germany kept their composure and soon managed to create chances of their own. Musiala had a good opportunity to draw level just minutes later, but didn't capitalise on his shot (6'). Mittelstädt was then able to make up for his earlier error after a short corner, with Musiala picking out the VfB man at the edge of the area. Mittelstädt didn't even need to take a touch, powering home his debut goal for the national team in style, sending it in off the underside of the bar (11').

The equaliser reignited Germany's attack, with several good chances following for the hosts. Musiala picked out Gündogan with a well-timed pass into the box, but his shot was straight at goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen (18'). The Netherlands then went down the other end and nearly retook the lead through Malen, but ter Stegen was able to parry his effort (20'). Shortly after, Mittelstädt did well to deny Depay from getting off a shot (25').

The 27th minute saw Wirtz drive into the box once again, but his pass across the face of goal wasn't met by any of his teammates. Daley Blind sent a searching ball into the box from a free kick in the 33rd minute which found the head of Matthijs de Ligt, but Gündogan was able to clear the danger before the ball could fall to Malen at the back post. Just before the half-time break, Musiala was able to get off a shot from the edge of the box, but it went harmlessly past the goal (43').

Visitors strong after the break

Following the change of ends, the visitors enjoyed a dominant start to proceedings. Rüdiger was able to make a crucial block to deny Denzel Dumfries (49'). The resulting corner found Malen, but ter Stegen was equal to his powerful shot (50'). Blind later tried his luck with a direct free-kick, but his attempt sailed high and wide of the target (53').

Nagelsmann reacted to this period of pressure by bringing in fresh legs in the form of Chris Führich and Pascal Groß for Gündogan and Andrich (59'). Malen's pace kept Germany's backline on their toes, with the Dortmund attacker picking out Depay, but the latter's shot went over the bar (60').

Mittelstädt attempted another shot from range, but Verbruggen was equal to it this time (64'). Führich was able to break through after a series of good passes, but Havertz narrowly missed getting on the end of his cross (67'). Nagelsmann then made two further substitutions, bringing in Niclas Füllkrug and Thomas Müller for Havertz and Wirtz.

Super sub Füllkrug seals the win

The closing stages featured some great attacking play from the hosts. Musiala was able to get on the end of a pass into the box, but his shot from a tight angle was kept out by Verbruggen (76'). Germany failed to capitalise on the resulting corner, but remained hungry in front of goal. Müller was able to get off a shot, but it was once again denied by a fine save from Verbruggen (82').

With just five minutes left to play, Füllkrug was able to bundle in a corner from Kroos to put Germany ahead. Verbruggen appeared to have been able to keep it from going in, but a look at goalline technology confirmed that the ball had, in fact, fully crossed the line. Germany were able to defend their lead until the end, recording a 2-1 win in their second friendly in the lead-up to this summer's home EUROs. The tournament gets underway in Munich on 14th June, with Germany hosting Scotland in the opening game.

