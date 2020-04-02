Germany qualify for rescheduled eEURO 2020 finals

The finals of the UEFA eEURO 2020 have been rescheduled to take place on 23rd and 24th May, where the 16 best eFootball national teams across Europe will battle it out in virtual competition. The finals were originally planned to take place in London in July, but UEFA have announced today that the entire tournament will now take place online.

Germany became one of ten teams to qualify through the group stages on Monday, earning their place in the tournament with what was an impressive showing. The lineup of Mehrab “MeroMen” Esmailan, Mike “EL_Matador” Linden, Matthias “Goool” Winkler and Pejam “payamjoon” Zeinali won all ten qualifying games on their road to the finals.

“Among one of the strongest national teams on PES”

“Our perfect record in the qualifiers showed that Germany is one of the strongest national teams on PES,” said Matthias “Goool” Winkler. The other nations to have qualified directly through the group stages are Bosnia and Herzegovina, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Romania and Serbia. The ten teams to have finished as runners-up in their groups will take part in the playoffs, scheduled for 20th and 27th April. The six best-placed teams from the playoffs (three from each group) will then qualify for the tournament.

With a combined total of 55 participating nations, the eEURO 2020 is the largest eFootball national team competition to date. The winner of eEURO 2020 will earn themselves tickets to the final of the 2021 European Championships, as well as a cash prize. You can follow the matches as they happen on UEFA’s official YouTube channel.