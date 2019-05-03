Germany player bonuses defined for EURO 2020 qualifying

New performance-based bonuses have been agreed for Germany’s 2020 European Championship qualifying campaign. The DFB general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius and Die Mannschaft captain Manuel Neuer have only discussed the two scenarios regarding direct qualification for the tournament. Should Germany top their group, the overall bonus amount will be €3 million, while the DFB will reward the players with €2 million between them should they qualify as runners-up. The team will decide internally on how any bonus payments will be distributed.

“I can only thank captain Manuel Neuer for the positive talks and the faith he has in the DFB,” said general secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius. “The new overall bonuses are lower compared to previous qualifying campaigns. The team have once again been very clear to us that these bonuses play no role in how hard they will work to make sure we qualify for EURO 2020 as quickly as possible.”

“It’s a good sign that the team are only interested in performance-based bonuses,” said national teams and academy coordinator Oliver Bierhoff. “It speaks for their character. We want to support the team in this new developmental phase, both on and off the pitch.”

created by mmc/mh