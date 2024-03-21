Germany national team partners with TikTok

TikTok has become the official entertainment partner of the Germany men’s national team. The social media platform will give fans more opportunities to keep up to date with Germany and make the production of new, more creative content possible. The upcoming clashes against World Cup runners-up France and the Netherlands will mark the beginning of the partnership, which will also extend into this summer’s home European Championships. In addition to offering fans behind-the-scenes clips and organising collaborations with other creators, TikTok will be advertised on the hoardings at the training ground and in stadiums during international matches.



The Deutsche Fußball-Bund (DFB) has been active on the social media platform since June 2022. Currently, the channel has almost half a million followers and they have racked up several million views on some of their videos. The most popular video on the page has over 17 million views. Overall, TikTok content produced by the DFB has been viewed over 162 million times.

"The partnership will increase the DFB’s presence on the platform"

“We’re thrilled to gain Tiktok as a partner of the men's national side. TikTok is a dynamic entertainment platform experiencing growth on an international level. TikTok is very popular with young people and older users are now starting to engage with the app more. The DFB and TikTok will work together to showcase both the men’s national team and the community in and around EURO 2024 to a global audience. The partnership will increase the DFB’s presence on the platform and create unique digital experiences for our fans,” explained Dr. Holger Blask, managing director of sales and marketing of the DFB GmbH & Co. KG.

General Manager at TikTok Germany Tobias Henning, who also oversees TikTok Operations for Israel and Central Eastern Europe, added: “Football fans will be able to experience the magic of sport in a brand new fashion thanks to the partnership with the national team. Whether it’s through funny comments, clever edits, or informative posts on their favourite players, our passionate community loves football and will be able to make this summer a special one through their creative content. That’s why we’re delighted to be working with the DFB to give fans from all over the world an up-close insight and a behind-the-scenes look at EURO 2024.”