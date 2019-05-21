Germany national player Schulz joins BVB

Germany international Nico Schulz has signed for Borussia Dortmund from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. On Tuesday, both clubs confirmed the move. Schulz, who has completed six games for Germany and scored twice, has signed a five year contract lasting until June 2024.

“I know very well what I owe to TSG Hoffenheim, the people at the club, the coaching team and my team mates,” said Schulz. “I have thought long and hard about the transfer. Borussia Dortmund are a top club which play a style of football that suits me. I believe that the I can help the team which my playing style and that we can achieve many things together.”

Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc said: “Nico Schulz is a defender, who in the past few years has upped his performances. Just like the Germany national team, we have seen his physicality, his tempo and his extremely dynamic style of play. A player like him who will fight for everything will help the team greatly.”