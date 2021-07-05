Germany name their squad for the Olympics

At the suggestion of U21s coach Stefan Kuntz, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) has named 19 players in Germany’s squad for the Olympic Games to be played in Tokyo from 22nd July to the 7th August.

Two players who won the U21 EUROs in 2017 with Kuntz, Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) and Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg), make the 19-man squad, while Max Kruse (1. FC Union Berlin) is the third player born before 31st December 1996 included – all other players must be born in 1997 or later.

Also involved are seven players that were in the squad that lifted the same trophy a month ago in Ljubljana. Those are Niklas Dorsch (KAA Gent), Ismail Jakobs (1. FC Köln), Arne Maier (Hertha BSC), Amos Pieper (Arminia Bielefeld), David Raum (TSG Hoffenheim), Anton Stach (SpVgg Greuther Fürth) and Josha Vagnoman (Hamburger SV).

Kuntz: “We’re getting really excited”

“The squad announcement just increases our excitement for the tournament,” said Stefan Kuntz. “For the 19 lads and all of the staff, being part of Germany’s team for Tokyo will be an incredible experience.”

The coach commented on the squad: “We’ve found a good mix from our three overage players, the newly crowned U21 EUROs winners and the lads who helped seal qualification back in 2019. We want to go as far as we can and try to get a medal.”

Kuntz continued: “The support we got from Bundesliga teams differed. Some bigger clubs didn’t want to help us as we’d liked, which is why the support we got from the other clubs means a lot more to us, as we can travel to Japan with this calibre of team.”

Squad to travel to Tokyo on 13th July

The squad was announced on social media with a special video. In anime style, coach Kuntz presents his team for the Olympics in famous locations across Tokyo – from Mount Fuji to the Shibuya Crossing and finally the football stadium in Yokohama.

Kuntz’s team will meet up in Frankfurt am Main next Monday (12/7) before travelling to Japan the next day. They will complete a training camp in Wakayama to prepare for the tournament, including a friendly against Honduras on 17th July (10:00 CEST).

Germany’s group kicks off on 22nd July against Brazil in Yokohama (13:30 CEST). They will then face Saudi Arabia in the same location three days later (13:30 CEST), finishing off the group against Ivory Coast in Miyagi on 28th July (10:00 CEST). The top two sides in Group D will make the quarterfinals. The final will be played in Yokohama on 7th August (13:30 CEST).

created by mmc/dr