Germany midfielder Rudy leaves Bayern München for Schalke

Schalke 04 have signed Germany international Sebastian Rudy from Bayern München on a four-year contract. “We are pleased to have signed Sebastian. We have added a very intelligent and technically experienced player, who has proven his ability on the international stage,” said Schalke head coach Domenico Tedesco. “His qualities and experience will enrich our young squad and help to improve the team.”

Rudy, who can play in a number of positions, arrived in Munich in the summer of last year on a free transfer from TSG Hoffenheim and was under contract with the Bundesliga champions until 2020.