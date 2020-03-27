Germany make ground on USA in FIFA rankings

The Germany women’s national team made ground on World champions USA in the FIFA World Rankings following the Algarve Cup win, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team, who were awarded the win after the final was called off by opponents Italy, currently sit second with 2090 points, just 91 points behind USA.

The American team also won the SheBelievesCup since the last ranking update in December, so only lost five points on Germany.

Top Ten FIFA rankings

USA (2181) Germany (2090) France (2036) Netherlands (2032) Sweden (2007) England (1999) Australia (1963) Brazil (1958) Canada (1958) North Korea (1940)



