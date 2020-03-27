to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Germany make ground on USA in FIFA rankings

    The Germany women’s national team made ground on World champions USA in the FIFA World Rankings following the Algarve Cup win, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s team, who were awarded the win after the final was called off by opponents Italy, currently sit second with 2090 points, just 91 points behind USA.

    The American team also won the SheBelievesCup since the last ranking update in December, so only lost five points on Germany.

    Top Ten FIFA rankings

    1. USA (2181)
    2. Germany (2090)
    3. France (2036)
    4. Netherlands (2032)
    5. Sweden (2007)
    6. England (1999)
    7. Australia (1963)
    8. Brazil (1958)
    9. Canada (1958)
    10. North Korea (1940)


