Germany lose to Norway in eFootball Friendly

Another eFriendly, another defeat as Germany suffered a virtual loss to Norway on the PlayStation. Luca Waldschmidt, U21s defender Tim Handwerker, U19s player Greta Stegemann and eSports international Lukas “Sakul” Vonderheide lost the tie 12-0 on aggregate to the Norwegian side. Germany suffered a 7-4 aggregate loss in their first eFriendly last week to Spain.

Greta Stegemann, who plays for SC Freiburg, lost the first match 5-1 to Norway international Caroline Graham Hansen. eSports international Lukas “Sakul” Vonderheide took on Anders Rasmussen in the second match-up, slipping to a 4-1 loss. 1. FC Nürnberg’s Tim Handwerker had to win to keep Germany in the contest but couldn’t take anything from his game against Norway U21s international Kristian Thorstvedt (3-1 defeat). SC Freiburg’s Luca Waldschmidt faced Sheffield United’s Sander Berge in a close encounter, with the Norwegian narrowly winning 3-2, although Waldschmidt missed a penalty in injury time.

created by mmc/dr