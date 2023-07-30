Germany lose second group game as Colombia score injury-time winner

Germany have not yet secured their place in the last 16 of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. After an impressive performance in their opening match against Morocco, the DFB-Frauen suffered a 2-1 defeat to Colombia in their second group game in Sydney. Germany now find themselves in second place in Group H, but thanks to their superior goal difference, they remain in control of their own destiny and will progress to the knockout rounds with a victory in their final group game against South Korea on Thursday (12:00 CEST).

Linda Caicedo, one of Colombia’s star players, gave her side the lead with a brilliant curling effort at the start of the second half (53’). Germany pushed hard for an equaliser but were unable to create any clear-cut chances until Lena Oberdorf was fouled in the box in the 89th minute, winning a penalty. Alexandra Popp converted the spot-kick and it looked as if the comeback was on. However, it was to be Colombia who found a late goal via a Manuela Vargas header in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time, which sealed the DFB-Frauen's first group-stage defeat since 1995.

National team head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg made two changes to the side that beat Morocco, as Lena Oberdorf and Chantal Hagel replaced Melanie Leupolz and the injured Felicitas Rauch.

A physical encounter which lacked chances

Both sides made an energetic start in Sydney, but neither was able to create any golden opportunities in front of goal. This first real chance of the game came from a Colombia corner, as Mayra Tatiana Ramirez’s header narrowly missed the target (8’). Germany looked to get the ball wide on several occasions and would then seek out striker Alexandra Popp in the box, a tactic which had worked a treat against Morocco.

Not even 20 minutes in, and it was already evident that the game was going to live up to expectations in terms of its physical nature. Whilst Colombia pushed their luck in terms of what you can get away with in football on several occasions, Germany had to be on the receiving end of some hard tackles. But the DFB-Frauen showed their resolve: after the Oberdorf stayed strong to come out the other side of a tough challenge with the ball at her feet, this almost led to Lina Magull getting a good shot on goal in the box, but she unfortunately didn’t get a good contact with the ball (22’). However, things were looking better for Germany’s attack.

The DFB-Frauen were now winning more and more challenges, they were seeing more of the ball in midfield and were starting to work it up the field, having particular success on the left flank. However, the game lacked a flow due to several stoppages for injury for both sides. This meant that the majority of the game was taking place outside of either penalty box. Germany almost took the lead before the break as Oberdorf’s deflected effort fortunately landed at Popp’s feet, but the striker was unable to bring the ball under control and shot over the bar (42’). At the other end, Bedoya Durango had a go from long-range was also unsuccessful (44’).

Doorsoun picks up a knock and cannot continue

Sjoeke Nüsken was subbed on at the start of the second half for Sara Doorsoun, who was suffering with a thigh problem that required bandaging. Just like the first 45 minutes, it was an even contest, but this time there were more chances for both sides. Klara Bühl’s effort was deflected and went out for a corner (48’), and Colombia were also playing better in attack. The DFB-Frauen failed to clear the ball from a corner, and then Caicedo placed a curling shot into the top corner past a helpless Merle Frohms to give the South American side the lead (53’).

The Germany defence had to contend with their opponents’ next attacks, as Colombia appeared spurred on by the crowd after going in front. It was only past the hour mark that the DFB-Frauen found a foothold back in the game, as Popp’s shot from 20 yards out narrowly missed the target (60’) and Oberdorf also misfired following a corner (64’).

Voss-Tecklenburg brought on an extra attacker in Lea Schüller in the 67th minute, and this helped Germany to get forward a bit more. Popp was next to miss the target, this time from a free kick from 18 yards (70’). Germany repeatedly found themselves in good positions to get a shot off, but everything would then become chaotic, and nothing would come from these positions. They saw many of their efforts blocked, which allowed Colombia opportunities to counter. Ramirez had a chance to put the game to bed, but her driven shot went just wide of the goal (86’). This missed opportunity would come back to bite her, as the referee awarded a penalty to Germany three minutes later after Oberdorf was fouled in the box, which was coolly converted by Popp (89’). The DFB-Frauen ran back to the centre circle in search of a late winner, but it was in fact Vanegas of Colombia who got the late goal from a corner in the seventh minute of injury time to take all three points.

