Germany into EUROs quarterfinals after win over Spain

The DFB-Frauen coupled disciplined defensive work with clinical finishing to earn a 2-0 win over Spain in their second group game at the UEFA Women’s EUROs in England, securing top spot in Group B and therefore a place in the quarterfinals. The victory not only means that Germany can go into their last group match against Finland without any pressure, but also means they will avoid tournament hosts England in the quarters.

Klara Bühl opened the scoring after a big error from goalkeeper Sandra Panos after just three minutes. Spain reacted well, but failed to translate their possession into goals, whereas Alexandra Popp demonstrated Germany’s clinical edge once again, heading in a second from a set piece (37’).

There was just one change to Martina Voss-Tecklenburg’s side, enforced after Lea Schüller tested positive for Covid-19. Popp was given her place in the line-up, as well as the captain’s armband.

High press gets early reward

16,037 spectators watched on at the Brentford Community Stadium in London, the venue for Germany’s opening group game on Friday, which ended with a 4-0 win over Denmark. Things were going to plan there fairly early on this Tuesday evening too. The high press from Voss-Tecklenburg’s ladies forced a mistake from goalkeeper Panos’ clearance, with the ball going straight to Bühl inside the box. She dropped a shoulder to beat a defender and her low shot back across goal found the far corner to make it 1-0 (3’).

It was a dream start for the DFB-Frauen, although the early deficit didn’t seem to faze Spain, one of the pre-tournament favourites even without the Ballon d’Or winning Alexia Putellas. An inch-perfect through ball had Lucia Garcia in one-on-one, but Merle Frohms rushing out of goal led to a heavy touch and she could only find the side-netting with her shot from an angle (10’).

Spain were looking more spritely though and Germany’s defence, led by the impressive Marina Hegering, had to stay focused to keep tabs on their short passing game. Mariona Caldentey found some space to have a pop from around 20 yards, but the shot flew wide of the target (18’).

Suspended Rauch sets up number two

Around halfway through the first 45 minutes, Germany began to show more command and a cross-cum-shot from Giulia Gwinn fizzed past the far post (26’). Spain continued to carry a threat though and an intervention from Felicitas Rauch earned her a yellow card, just like Lena Oberdorf later in the game – it was the second of the tournament for both players and they will miss the final group match against Finland.

Rauch soon went from fouler to provider, however. A corner-kick was whipped in by the left-back and, much like with Schüller’s goal against Denmark, Popp this time was bravest in the air to nod the ball goalwards and make it 2-0 (37’), a scoreline Germany looked more likely to add to than Spain before the half-time whistle.

One change was made at the break, as Lena Lattwein replaced Lina Magull, who was carrying a thigh problem. The first chance followed soon after the restart, with another Popp header from a corner not far away (47’). At the other end, a half chance came and went for La Roja as three Spaniards failed to get a crucial touch on a powerfully hit strike from Ona Batlle (49’). A corner then caused problems for Frohms for the first time as she came and then hesitated, but Hegering was on hand to clear the ball ahead of the goal line (55’).

German barricade holds out

Spain’s high line offered the odd counterattacking opportunity for the DFB-Frauen and Popp felt like she had been pulled down by the last player 35 yards from goal as her and Irene Paredes were chasing a long ball. Her case for a red card was strong looking at the replays, but VAR felt no need to intervene (58’). Popp’s day at the office was over shortly after, as she and Rauch made way for Tabea Waßmuth and Sophia Kleinhere’s first appearances of the tournament (62’).

There was always a sense that Spain could find their way back into the game once they finally broke Germany down. However, when they did find a way past the stubborn defence, they still had Frohms to beat. A long ball over the top was volleyed straight at goal by Caldentey, but the Frankfurt goalkeeper reacted brilliantly to tip the ball behind (72’). Waßmuth would have killed the game off in the 81st minute after breaking beyond the back line and rounding the goalkeeper, but she was judged narrowly offside. It didn’t matter though, as Germany were able to fend off any more danger and spell the end of Spain’s 24-game unbeaten run.

created by mmc/mh