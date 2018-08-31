Germany international Trapp returns to Frankfurt

Kevin Trapp, national team player and part of the 2018 World Cup squad, makes a return to the Bundesliga. The goalkeeper has moved to DFB-Pokal holders Eintracht Frankfurt from Paris St.-Germain on a season-long loan. The 28-year-old previously played for Eintracht between 2012 and 2015. He also has three national team caps to his name and was part of the 2018 World Cup squad.

Trapp played for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League in the 2013/14 season. The goalkeeper, who was born in the Saarland, will compete in this competition for the Eagles again this season. “When I was in Paris, I always looked back at my time in Frankfurt with great fondness,” said Trapp. He also added, “The Europa League was special and I would obviously like the chance to experience that again. I have maintained contact with people at the club including many ex-teammates, for example Marco Russ. I was absolutely delighted for Frankfurt when they won the DFB-Pokal final in May. It is important for me to be in an environment where I feel at home and can also get some playing time. I am looking forward to another year with Eintracht.”