Germany International Popp to have surgery after suffering cheekbone injury

Germany international Alexandra Popp, who plays for double-winners VfL Wolfsburg, broke her cheekbone in the last game of 2018 against SGS Essen. Popp has to undergo surgery but the exact date of her operation is yet to be decided.

The 27-year-old sustained a facial injury after a collision with Danica Wu in the 66th minute but Popp managed to play the rest of the game. The Olympic gold medallist has 93 international caps to her name, scoring 44 times.