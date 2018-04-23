Germany international Jonas Hector to stay at 1. FC Köln

created by mmc/dt
Even if 1. FC Köln do end up being relegated as expected, Jonas Hector will be going down to the 2. Bundesliga with them. The 27-year-old has opted against activating a get-out clause in his contract and instead has extended it by two further years until 2023. Both the player and the club confirmed the news today. After the 2-2 draw at home to FC Schalke 04, Cologne are now 8 points off the relegation play-off place with three games left to play.
”This club made my journey to the German national team possible,” Hector said. “I have a very strong connection to this club and I'm very thankful for what they've done for me. I feel very at home in Cologne. I could very easily have gone somewhere else after this season, but it just didn’t feel right for me at all.”
