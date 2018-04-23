Germany international Jonas Hector to stay at 1. FC Köln

Even if 1. FC Köln do end up being relegated as expected, Jonas Hector will be going down to the 2. Bundesliga with them. The 27-year-old has opted against activating a get-out clause in his contract and instead has extended it by two further years until 2023. Both the player and the club confirmed the news today. After the 2-2 draw at home to FC Schalke 04, Cologne are now 8 points off the relegation play-off place with three games left to play.

”This club made my journey to the German national team possible,” Hector said. “I have a very strong connection to this club and I'm very thankful for what they've done for me. I feel very at home in Cologne. I could very easily have gone somewhere else after this season, but it just didn’t feel right for me at all.”