Germany international Brandt joins Borussia Dortmund

Germany international Julian Brandt has joined Borussia Dortmund for next season from Bayer Leverkusen. The 23-year-old, who has scored twice in 24 appearances for Die Mannschaft, has signed a five year contract with BVB until 30th June 2024.

“I sometimes like to follow my gut, and having a good feeling about something is very important to me,” says Brandt. “Personally, I would like to continue my development and this is one of the main reasons I have signed for Borussia Dortmund.”

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc added: “Although Julian has played in the Bundesliga for several years and has also gathered a lot of international experience, he is someone who still has a lot of potential for further development at just 23 years of age.”