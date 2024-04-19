Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann extends contract to 2026 World Cup

Julian Nagelsmann will remain the head coach of the Germany national team beyond this summer’s European Championship on home soil, following a decision made by the DFB supervisory board on Friday. The 36-year-old’s contract now runs until the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. The contract Nagelsmann had initially signed in September of last year was due to expire after EURO 2024.

Nagelsmann on his contract extension: “I made this decision with my heart. It’s a great honour to be able to coach the national team and work with the best players in the country. With successful, passionate performances, we have the chance to inspire an entire nation. We got a taste of that in the two wins against France and the Netherlands in March, where the enthusiasm of the fans really touched me. We want to have a successful European Championship together on home turf, and we’re all itching to get going. After that, I’m looking forward to taking on the challenge of a World Cup alongside my coaching team.”

Neuendorf: Nagelsmann’s heart and soul is in it

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf explained: “It’s a strong sign for the DFB and the national team that Julian Nagelsmann will remain head coach beyond the EUROs, with him being on the wish list of so many of Europe’s top clubs. But coaching the national team is more than just a job for Julian – his heart and soul is in it. Now we can plan with a degree of stability, and everyone can focus on putting in a successful performance at the European Championship.”

Rudi Völler, director of the men’s national team, said: “We were already absolutely convinced by Julian Nagelsmann prior to the team’s recent success in the last international break. But once again, they showed the sort of enthusiasm Julian and his side can reignite in Germany. He is an outstanding coach; a brilliant tactician, who not only has great knowledge of the game, but has the passion to motivate and inspire each and every one of his players. The national team and its success means so much to him. I am very happy that we will continue together after the European Championship.”

Andreas Rettig, managing director for sport at the DFB: “Julian Nagelsmann is recognised as an expert in his field, who has already achieved a lot in his short career. His commitment to the DFB sends out a great message both internally and externally. It gives us clarity and continuity, and will increase the anticipation ahead of the European Championship even further.”