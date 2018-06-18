Germany group: Sweden edge South Korea 1-0

Sweden started their World Cup 2018 campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over South Korea in group that also includes Mexico and Germany.

Captain Andreas Granqvist struck the winner from the penalty spot following a VAR overrule. “We fight, we get reward and we just do all the things we should,” said the match-winner to Swedish TV at full time.

“We defended very well, but we needed to counter attack better, because we planned to do that differently,“ said former Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen attacker Heung Min Son of South Korea. “The penalty was frustrating, and now we face two difficult games against two strong sides,” he added.

Sweden are the next opponent for Die Mannschaft (Saturday 20:00), a game which follows Mexico versus South Koreas (1700 CEST). Germany lost their opening group game 1-0 to Mexico yesterday.