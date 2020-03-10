Germany friendly against Italy to be played behind closed doors

The international friendly between Germany and Italy that was due to take place on the 31st of March will be played behind closed doors at the Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremberg. The German Football Association’s decision was informed by the city of Nuremberg. The decision was also in accordance with a decree from the Bavarian state government. The decision was made to counteract the spread of the coronavirus.

DFB General Secretary Dr. Friedrich Curtius said, “Above all, we must focus on health. We are in daily contact with the relevant bodies and trust in their expertise. The authorities have now set clear guidelines which we appreciate in these difficult and complex times. Even though it’s annoying, this classic match must take place behind closed doors.”

The DFB provides separate information on reimbursing tickets that have already been purchased on its ticket portal.

created by mmc/erj