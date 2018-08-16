Germany fall to 15th in World Rankings

Germany now occupies fifteenth spot (1561 points) in the FIFA World Rankings after their group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The new number one team are freshly crowned world champions France with 1726 points.

Belgium, who placed third at the tournament, take the second spot (1723), followed by record champions Brazil (1657) and World Cup runners-up Croatia (1643), who skip 16 places up the rankings to fourth. Semi-finalists England (6th/1615) enter the top ten along with Uruguay (5th/1627) and Denmark (9th/1580). The World Rankings will next be updated on the 20th September.

The FIFA World Rankings Top 10

1. France 1726 Points

2. Belgium 1723

3. Brazil 1657

4. Croatia 1643

5. Uruguay 1627

6. England 1615

7. Portugal 1599

8. Switzerland 1597

9. Spain 1580

9. Denmark 1580

... 15. Germany 1561