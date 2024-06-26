Germany face Denmark in Round of 16

created by mmc/dt
Germany’s opponent in the second round has been confirmed, after a 0-0 draw for Denmark against Serbia secured them second place in Group C.
The clash with Germany’s northern neighbours will be played on Saturday (21:00 CEST) in Dortmund. The last time the sides met at a European Championship was twelve years ago, when the DFB selection triumphed 2-1 over the Danes in the group stage.
