Germany eliminated from the Olympics after draw

Germany’s team for the Olympic Games failed to get out of the group stage. In their final group game, Stefan Kuntz’s side could only draw 1-1 with Ivory Coast. As a result, they finished third in Group D, behind their opponents in second and Brazil, who won the group after beating Saudi Arabia 3-1.

A Benjamin Henrichs own goal put Ivory Coast ahead after 67 minutes, before Eduard Löwen curled home a free-kick for Germany’s equaliser (73’).

Tight at the back, lack of cutting edge up front

Kuntz made three changes for the game in Miyagi, recalling Marco Richter (knock) and captain Maximilian Arnold (suspended). Jordan Torunarigha also replaced Amos Pieper, who was sent off against Saudi Arabia and was therefore banned.

Germany were on top in the opening stages, and the first chance of the game belonged to Kuntz’s men. Ragnar Ache had a header from a Max Kruse cross (8’), before Richter had a double chance, initially having his shot blocked and then seeing his second kept out by Ivorian goalkeeper Ira Tape (11’).

Ivory Coast’s first opportunity came after 23 minutes. Christian Kouame received the ball on the break, but his shot flew past Florian Müller’s far post. The remainder of the second half saw Germany remain compact, keeping the Ivorians away from their goal. Offensively, Kuntz’s team lacked that cutting edge in the final third, although Ache did head the ball onto the bar in the best moment of the first period (26’).

Quick response to going behind

It was quite noticeable at the start of the second half that Ivory Coast would be happy with the point, which would be enough for them to reach the quarterfinals. The tempo was slower and there were fewer chances at both ends. Nonetheless, the Africans took the lead in the 67th minute. Youssouf Dao’s shot from inside the six-yard box deflected in off defender Benjamin Henrichs.

With Germany now requiring two goals to progress to the knockouts, they pushed forward in greater numbers. Substitute Cedric Teuchert was denied by Tape (70’), before they found an equaliser. Eduard Löwen curled home a beautiful free-kick from around 20 yards out to make it 1-1 (73’).

Germany unable to turn the game

Löwen had a chance to put Germany ahead from a corner just two minutes after his equaliser, but his shot was blocked (75'). Ivory Coast then came close twice in the closing minutes. Dao let loose a powerful effort from outside the box, but Müller was able to make the save (77'). Max Gradel then hit the side-netting a few minutes later (82').

Kuntz made a late substitution, bringing on Keven Schlotterbeck at centre forward instead of in his usual position in defence (88'). Germany were unable to find the back of the net again, however, as the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

