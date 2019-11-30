Germany drawn alongside France and Portugal for EURO 2020

The groups for the 2020 UEFA European Championship were confirmed on Saturday evening at the draw in Bucharest. Germany have been placed into Group F for next summer’s finals alongside World Cup winners France and defending European champions Portugal. They will also be joined by the winner of the of play-off Path A should it be Hungary, Bulgaria or Iceland. Should it Romania progress, however, they will end up in Group C as a host nation, meaning the winner of Path D – one of Georgia, Belarus, North Macedonia and Kosovo – will join Group F instead.

Die Mannschaft will play their group games on 16th, 20th and 24th June at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The first clash will be against France, then Portugal, and finally the currently unknown opponent.

“Football fever will already be in full flow in Germany with that draw. It’s a belter,” said DFB president Fritz Keller. “The group doesn’t scare me.”

Full EURO 2020 draw

Group A: Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland

Group B: Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia

Group C: Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, Play-off winner Path A or D

Group D: England, Croatia, Play-off winner Path C, Czech Republic

Group E: Spain, Sweden, Poland, Play-off winner Path B

Group F: Play-off winner Path A or D, Portugal, France, Germany

created by mmc/mh