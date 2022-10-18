Germany drawn against Czech Republic, England and Israel at U21 EURO 2023

The Germany U21s will come up against Czech Republic, England and Israel in Group C of 2023 UEFA European U21 Championship in Romania and Georgia. The draw for the group stage was made on Tuesday evening in Bucharest.

Germany will kick off their tournament on 22nd June against Israel in Kutaisi, before travelling to Batumi to play Czech Republic on 25th June. The final group match against old rivals England will take place on 28th June, again in Batumi.

The quarterfinals will be played on 1st and 2nd July, the semi-finals on 5th July and the final in Batumi on 8th July 2023.

U21 EURO 2023 group draw

Group A: Georgia, Portugal, Belgium, Netherlands

Group B: Romania, Spain, Ukraine, Croatia

Group C: Czech Republic, England, Germany, Israel

Group D: Norway, Switzerland, France, Italy