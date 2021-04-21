Germany drawn against Brazil, Côte d’Ivoire and Saudi Arabia

Germany will enjoy a rematch of the 2016 final when they come up against Olympic champions Brazil in the group stages of the 2020 tournament in Tokyo this summer. The draw for the tournament took place today (21/4) at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich. Côte d’Ivoire and Saudi Arabia round off Group D.

Head coach Stefan Kuntz’s side will open the tournament on 22nd July (10:30 CEST) against Brazil in Yokohama. They will then face Saudi Arabia on 25th July (13:30 CEST), also in Yokohama, before playing Côte d’Ivoire on 28th July (10:00 CEST) in Miyagi. The top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals on 31st July. The final will take place in Yokohama on 7th July (13:30 CEST).

The pots for the draw were determined based on results from the five previous Olympic Games. Teams from the same continental association were unable to be placed in the same group. The Germany women, winners of the 2016 tournament, did not qualify for the 2020 Olympics.