Germany draw 3-3 with Switzerland

After beating Ukraine 2-1 on Saturday, Germany drew 3-3 with Switzerland on Tuesday night – their third draw of the current UEFA Nations League campaign and fourth in 2020 after last week’s friendly with Turkey also ended 3-3.

In Toni Kroos’ 100th match for Germany, the hosts came from behind twice, with Timo Werner (28’), Kai Havertz (55’) and Serge Gnabry (60’) cancelling out goals from Mario Gavranović (5’, 56’) and Remo Freuler (26’). Germany’s remaining two Nations League games will be played in November at home to Ukraine and away to Spain.

Joachim Löw made three changes to the side that was victorious in Ukraine on the weekend. Robin Gosens, Werner and Havertz replaced Julian Draxler, Marcel Halstenberg and Niklas Süle in the starting XI.

Gavranovic and Freuler put Switzerland ahead

Former Bundesliga player Xherdan Shaqiri had the first big chance of the game in Cologne, profiting from a mistake by Germany’s defence. He had his shot well saved by Manuel Neuer inside the six-yard box. From the resulting corner, however, the Swiss took the lead. Gavranović headed a high ball over Neuer to open the scoring (5’).

Haris Seferović missed a decent opportunity after a misplaced pass from Manuel Neuer (22’), however the away side had their second goal soon after. After Germany lost the ball in midfield, Gavranović fed Seferović, who found Freuler at the far post. The midfielder kept his cool and chipped it over Neuer and Rüdiger couldn’t head it off the line in time to prevent the goal (26’).

Strong comeback from Germany

Germany quickly delivered a response. Havertz won the ball in midfield and passed it on to Werner, who drove past four Swiss defenders and picked out his spot in the bottom right corner to make it 2-1 (28’). Gladbach shotstopper Yann Sommer then made an acrobatic save from a Robin Gosens curling effort to keep Switzerland’s lead before the break (35’).

Werner’s Chelsea teammate, Havertz, came extremely close to leveling proceedings at the start of the second half, clipping the outside of the post (49’). The 21-year-old went one better six minutes after that though, winning possession back after a sloppy pass and driving in behind before slotting it into the far corner (55’).

Almost immediately after restoring parity, Germany were behind once again. Several defensive errors were eventually punished by Gavranović, who thumped home a third after Neuer had twice denied Seferović (56’). Joachim Löw’s side fought back once again though, this time equalising from a slick Serge Gnabry back-heel after good work by Timo Werner (60’).

Germany looked to find a winner in the closing stages, but the closest they came was Julian Draxler’s shot which just went wide in the 81st minute. There was still time for Swiss centre back Fabian Schär to pick up a second yellow card (94’), however it ended level, just as the reserve fixture did in September.

created by mmc/dr