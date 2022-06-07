Germany denied victory late on by England

The Germany national team fell narrowly short of a first win of this season’s Nations League campaign in their opening home game, with Harry Kane’s late penalty earning England a 1-1 draw after Jonas Hofmann had opened the scoring early in the second half.

There were seven changes to the side that drew 1-1 in Italy on Saturday, as David Raum, Lukas Klostermann, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonas Hofmann, Jamal Musiala, Ilkay Gündogan and Kai Havertz all came into the starting line-up. Hansi Flick’s team began strongly at the Allianz Arena, with Havertz producing the game’s first shot inside the opening minute. Kyle Walker had to be on his toes soon after to deny Müller a golden chance following Rüdiger’s header down (3’). The Three Lions were also getting into promising areas, although Raheem Sterling was stopped in the box before he could pull the trigger (6’).

Both sides were getting stuck in in midfield and that physicality led to England having to make a change after 15 minutes. Kalvin Philipps was forced off with an injury and was replaced by Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. Meanwhile, Germany continued to push forward and Musiala was only inches away from getting on the end of Hofmann’s ball across the face of goal (17’).

Chances at both ends

Germany thought they had the lead in the 23rd minute when Hofmann raced in behind and finished past Jordan Pickford, but the flag was raised for offside. England then came close to scoring themselves, only for Harry Kane to head a corner over from a good position (27’). The game slowed down somewhat around the half-hour mark, no doubt due to the many stoppages for injury problems. Germany picked up the pace again towards the end of the half and Havertz had a header blocked (38’), while the always threatening Musiala was finally stripped of the ball in the area after a mazy run (40’).

Shortly before half time, Rüdiger had a header cleared off the line by Kane, with the follow-up shot by Musiala too central, allowing Pickford to hold on to the ball (45’). Down the other end of the pitch, Manuel Neuer had to be at his best to tip Bukayo Saka’s shot wide of the target (45+1’).

Hofmann makes the breakthrough, Kane equalises late on

The second half began without any personnel changes, but the two teams emerged from the break with more determination than in the first 45. Germany though, once again, had more of the game, and it paid off within six minutes of the restart: Joshua Kimmich picked out Hofmann, who powerfully finished past Jordan Pickford from 15 yards to open the scoring. England looked to react quickly and Mason Mount tested Neuer from range on 53 minutes.

The game calmed down after that, Germany controlling the ball but England looking to break quickly. Flick brought on fresh legs in the attack, with Timo Werner and Serge Gnabry replacing Musiala and goalscorer Hofmann (65’). Shortly after, Müller had a shot from a tight angle following Raum’s cross, but Pickford denied him with a reflex save (70’), before the Everton goalkeeper also snuffed out Werner with the Chelsea attacker bearing down on goal (75’).

Müller made way for Leon Goretzka for some fresh midfield impetus, but it was England who had the next chance, Neuer saving fantastically from Kane at close range (77’). England were pressing hard for their equaliser, but Hansi Flick’s side were also looking to seal the game. Leroy Sané came on for Gündogan with a little over five minutes to go, but again an equaliser threatened – this time Klostermann was on hand in the nick of time (85’). Then, Spanish referee Carlos del Cerro Grande and VAR awarded a penalty to England for a foul on Kane, who sent Neuer the wrong way from the post to ensure a share of the spoils (88’).

created by mmc/mh/lc