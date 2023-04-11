Germany defeated by strong Brazil side

The Germany women’s national team lost their last friendly match before preparations for the World Cup begin and gained important insight looking forward to the major tournament in summer in Australia and New Zealand. The Germany side were defeated by Brazil, the champions of South America, 2-1 (2-0) in front of 32,587 spectators in Nuremberg.

Brazil were the expected and desired difficult opponent. Tamires (11’) and Ary Borges (38’) put the hosts behind in the first half. In the second half, too, Germany were unable to turn the game in their favour despite an improved performance, with Jule Brand scoring their only goal (90+2’).

Just before that, there were emotional scenes as Dzsenifer Marozsán was presented with a bouquet of flowers before her 112th and last international match. She finally came on for Lina Magull in the 64th minute and as usual gave the German side some more impetus.

Brazil physically superior

Brazil were the first to set the pace in the lively Max-Morlock-Stadion and soon had their first opportunity when Gabriela Nunes headed a cross just wide of the goal (5’). At first, the German team could barely deal with the aggressive style of play of the South American champions, who took some of the fight out of them. An early goal followed: after a misunderstanding between Sara Doorsoun and Ann-Katrin Berger from a ball played forward from the halfway line, the Germany goalkeeper was able to save against Gabriela Nunes, but captain Tamires put the follow-up into an empty goal (11’).

After a quarter of an hour, the Germany side managed the Brazilians’ physical style of play a little better and Lea Schüller had the first shot after sprinting past her opponent (18’). It was difficult, however, to find a break through against the tight defence. Alexandra Popp’s free-kick was a good opportunity, which goalkeeper Leticia only managed to hold after the follow-up (23’). The game shifted more and more into Brazil’s half, although good scoring chances were still scarce.

Brazil remained dangerous in attack, however, as was clear before their second goal. Doorsoun cleared a sharp cross, but Gabriela Nunes was there ready to shoot (37’). The resulting corner was taken short and Ary Borges curled a shot from a tight angle and sent it over Berger, who was distracted by players jumping in front of her, into the far corner (38’).

Brand gets a goal back

At the start of the second half, Sarai Linder made her first appearance in an international match. Sydney Lohmann was also substituted on, with Popp and Sophia Leinherne making way. Brazil now sat a little deeper and left more space for the Germany side. This did not result in any big goalscoring chances at first, however, and Brazil had the first shot on goal as Adriana’s effort was held by Berger.

Even after the substitutions of Marozsán and Melanie Leupolz, who returned after her pregnancy, the German team still gave away the ball too much. Whenever they came in the direction of Leticia and Brazil’s goal, loud cheers were heard in Nuremberg, but unfortunately this was rarely the case against the strong Brazil side.

Germany’s best period came in the final minutes when Sydney Lohmann’s shot from the edge of the penalty area just missed the target after a great individual run (84’). Jule Brand’s goal came too late (90+2’). This was the first home defeat for the women’s national team since October 2017 (3-2 against Iceland).

