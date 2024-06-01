Germany come from behind to secure comfortable home win against Poland

The women’s national team won their third game in Euros qualifying. Horst Hrubesch’s side ran out 4-1 winners against Poland at Rostock’s Ostseestadion. After falling behind early on due to Natalia Padilla-Bidas’ goal (1’), an own goal from Wiktoria Zieniewicz (34’) brought Germany level, before Lea Schüller (77’) and Giulia Gwinn (84’, 88’ (P)) secured a comfortable victory in the closing stages.

The game began in the worst possible fashion for Hrubesch’s side as Poland went ahead with their first attack after 28 seconds. Ewa Pajor drove down the right flank after her side won the ball back, and she picked out Natalia Padilla-Bidas in the box, with the forward slotting home unmarked from six yards out. The DFB-Frauen shook themselves off and immediately pressed forwards in attack. Klara Bühl threatened for the first time with her sharp cross, but goalkeeper Kinga Szemik made a resolute clearance (4’). Germany continued to bear down on Poland’s goal, but Schüller’s shot on the turn went narrowly over the bar (7’).

The pressure from Germany increased by the minute: Sjoeke Nüsken found herself free in the penalty area and managed to get a shot off in the 14th minute, but it was straight at Szemik. Poland then suddenly found themselves with a numerical advantage on the counter in the 17th minute, but Merle Frohms made a strong save when one-on-one with Pajor. There weren’t many clear efforts on goal at this stage, with Germany’s attackers struggling to break down Poland’s organised defence.

Bühl’s corner brings the equaliser

Alexandra Popp was the next to go close in the 31st minute, but Szemik did well to save her header following a lovely cross from Jule Brand, before keeping out Bühl’s deflected shot just minutes later (33’). The subsequent corner from Bühl then brought a well-deserved equaliser for Germany, albeit with the help of Polish centre-back Zieniewicz, who headed the ball into her own net (34’). However, Poland continued to defend attentively, whilst Padilla-Bidas put the ball narrowly over the bar following another counterattack in the 42nd minute.

Hrubesch made three changes ahead of the second half, with Laura Freigang, Marina Hegering and Elisa Sen coming on for Popp, Bibiane Schulze Solano and Nüsken. Senß almost made the perfect introduction, but she found the side netting following good work from Brand (46’). Hrubesch’s side kept Poland camped in their own half and had their next big chance through Schüller’s effort from distance (49’).

Schüller and Gwinn reward Germany for their constant pressure

It was now a matter of attack after attack, with Sarai Linder having the next good chance from the edge of the box in the 59th minute. Shortly afterwards, Brand didn’t get enough power behind her header following a corner (63’). Pajor then suddenly found herself in a shooting position at the other end of the pitch and hit the post with her effort (63’). However, Germany continued to threaten in attack. Following Bühl’s solo run, the Polish defence cleared the ball before Freigang could unleash an effort on goal (65’). Bühl then tried her luck once again, but she shot straight at Szemik (67’)

Hrubesch reacted again, sending Nicole Anyomi on Brand in the 71st minute. Germany’s fifth change followed shortly afterwards as Sydney Lohmann replaced the injured Hegering (74’). Germany unleashed another strike from distance, but Giulia Gwinn’s effort went over the bar (74’). Time was now running out for the hosts, but they kept the pressure up and were rewarded for their efforts when Schüller reacted quickly to take advantage of a misunderstanding in the Polish defence, leaving Szemik with no chance.

The DFB-Frauen continued to push for a third goal, but Bühl failed to find the back of the net from a tight angle (83’). However, Gwinn managed to scramble the ball over the line from the subsequent corner. Poland were now struggling as Freigang tested Szemik following some great play (86’). Nevertheless, the fourth goal came shortly afterwards after Bühl was fouled in the penalty area. Gwinn made no mistake from the spot as she secured a brace.

created by mmc/ww