Germany claim impressive 5-2 win over Italy

The Germany national team secured their first win of the 2022/23 Nations League campaign on Tuesday night. After three consecutive 1-1 draws, Hansi Flick’s side finally got into their stride in Mönchengladbach, beating Italy 5-2 to move up to second in Group 3.

Joshua Kimmich put Germany ahead after just 10 minutes at Borussia-Park and Ilkay Gündogan added a timely second, converting a penalty in first-half stoppage time. Thomas Müller’s goal and a quickfire Timo Werner brace put Die Mannschaft firmly in command at 5-0, although there were consolation goals from Wilfried Gnoto and Alessandro Bastoni to reduce Italy’s deficit.

Head coach Hansi Flick made five changes to the side that drew in Budapest. Manuel Neuer was in goal, with Lukas Klostermann, Antonio Rüdiger, Niklas Süle and David Raum in front of him. Kimmich and Gündogan formed a double pivot behind Jonas Hofmann, Thomas Müller and Leroy Sané. Timo Werner led the line.

Clinical Kimmich

Both teams got straight into the action and Werner found himself in a bit of space inside the opening minute, but he was closed out of shooting at the key moment. The first shot then came soon after from Sané, although his fizzing strike with his weaker right foot was narrowly wide of the target (7’). Neuer demonstrated his quality at the other end, smothering the ball bravely in front of Giacomo Raspadori (8’).

Germany’s strong start was rewarded after ten minutes. Raum’s cross from the left found and unmarked Kimmich on the penalty spot. His first touch with his right brought the ball down, and he despatched the shot with his left to open the scoring. Flick’s side continued to look the more threatening, with the newly formed Italian outfit, packed with young, promising talent, focused on keeping things tight defensively and counterattacking in numbers.

Donnarumma frustrates Germany

The DFB-Team were quick to chase the ball down again after losing possession, trying to reduce the chances of a dangerous Italian breakaway. It took a set-piece for the Azzurri to cause the German backline some issues, but Neuer didn’t have to intervene from Bryan Cristante’s header (22’).

Meanwhile, Flick’s boys continued to work the ball around neatly in attack and keep Italy on their toes. A driven attack led by Sané and Werner ended up with Hofmann just inside the box on the right-hand side, but his shot was central enough for Gianluigi Donnarumma to get behind (30’). The PSG goalkeeper was also in the way after some good link-up play from Bayern stars Müller and Sané (39’), before saving a shot from Werner soon after (40’).

With the first half almost over, a ball over the top towards Hofmann resulted in a Germany penalty when the Gladbach man was tripped by the chasing Alessandro Bastoni. Gündogan took on the responsibility from twelve yards and sent the ball down the middle and into the back of the net to make it 2-0 (45+4’).

Italy up the ante, Germany get the goals

The visitors came out for the second half full of intent and a shot from Cristante flew just inches by Neuer’s near post (46’). Germany were feeling the pressure a little and half-chances also came and went for Giorgio Scalvini and Davida Calabria (47’).

Italy were made to rue their lack of clinical edge soon after though, as Die Mannschaft struck once more down the other end. Leonardo Spinazzola’s clearance only went as far as Müller, who fired a shot back at goal to make it 3-0 (51’). There was a moment of disbelief in the 55th minute when the fans in Monchengladbach must have thought Italy had pulled a goal back through Nicolo Barella, but his shot from point-blank range was somehow kept out by a combination of Neuer and the post. The flag eventually went up against the Inter Milan man, however.

Two goals in the space of two minutes then killed the game. Werner was on hand to turn in a cross from substitute Serge Gnabry in the 68th minute, before he completed his brace moments later, finishing one-on-one after Gnabry had intercepted a poor pass out by Donnarumma (69’). Italy denied Neuer his clean sheet when Gnonto poked in a rebound twelve minutes from time, and they also grabbed a second consolation goal in the closing seconds courtesy of Bastoni’s header from a corner (90+3’).

