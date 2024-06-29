Germany book quarter-final spot

Germany’s dream of a home EURO 2024 title goes on! Germany Men’s national team secured a 2-0 victory in their round of 16 tie against Denmark thanks to goals from Kai Havertz (53’, pen.) and Jamal Musiala (68’). They will next play in the quarterfinals next Friday (5th July, 18:00 CEST), facing the winner of the tie between Spain and Georgia on Sunday (21:00 CEST).

National team head coach Julian Nagelsmann selected Manuel Neuer in between the sticks and then called up Nico Schlotterbeck at centre-back in place of the suspended Jonathan Tah, whilst David Raum came in for Maximilian Mittelstädt at left-back. Antonio Rüdiger and Joshua Kimmich made up the remainder of the back four. The midfield pivot consisted of Toni Kroos and Robert Andrich, and ahead of them were Musiala, captain Ilkay Gündogan and Leroy Sané, who replaced Florian Wirtz to make his first start for Germany at this tournament. Once again, Havertz was named as the sole striker.

Schmeichel saves the Danes again and again

Germany enjoyed the majority of possession at the start of the match, whilst Denmark also sought to get on the front foot. The tournament hosts thought they had taken the lead from their first threatening attack, as Schlotterbeck headed home from a corner, but Kimmich was adjudged to have committed a foul in the build-up (4’). Germany kept the pressure on, as Kimmich tested Kasper Schmeichel moments later with a fiery long-range effort, and from the resulting corner, Schlotterbeck forced the Danish keeper into making his next save with a dangerous header (7’).

It was non-stop action for Schmeichel during the opening exchanges of the game, as he tipped Havertz’ effort onto the post after the striker had been picked out brilliantly by Rüdiger’s cross (11’). Time and again, the Germans won back possession in Denmark’s half, and it was only after the twenty-minute mark that the Danes were able to calm things down a bit and to shift the ball into Germany’s half. Then, all of a sudden, Denmark looked dangerous, as Christian Eriksen brought down a long ball and broke through the Germany defence: it would require a last-gasp intervention from Rüdiger to block the midfielder’s shot (21’). Moments later, Joakim Maehle sent a rebounded effort inches from a tight angle just past the frame of the goal (24’).

Chances would then become scarce for both sides before Michael Oliver suspended play momentarily due to adverse weather conditions in the 35th minute. It would take a good 25 minutes until play resumed, and when it did, it was Germany who got off to a better start. First, Schmeichel denied Havertz with a reflex save, and directly afterwards Schlotterbeck could only find the side netting with his header (37’). However, the game remained open - Schlotterbeck lost possession in his own penalty area, which gifted Rasmus Höjlund an opportunity, with the striker finding the side netting himself (42’). Just before the half-time whistle, Höjlund was denied by Neuer in a one-on-one (45’).

Havertz and Musiala remain cool in front of goal

It was a turbulent start to the second half: Joachim Andersen thought he’d scored on the turn from a free-kick scenario, but a VAR check revealed he was in an offside position (48’). The video technology was next called upon just seconds later, this time bringing a penalty for Germany. Almost-goalscorer Andersen played the ball with his arm in his own box as Raum attempted to make a cross, and Havertz slotted the ball away precisely into the bottom corner from the resulting spot kick. The striker almost doubled Germany’s advantage straight away, but his chipped effort went just wide of Schmeichel’s post (59’).

Nagelsmann made the first changes of the game, as Emre Can and Niclas Füllkrug replaced Andrich and Gündogan respectively (65’). Denmark weren’t going down without a fight, however, and even had a chance to equalise through Höjlund, but the attacker was once again bested by Neuer (66’). Musiala was more successful at the other end: he got on the end of Schlotterbeck’s long ball, finished tidily and celebrated his third goal of the tournament.

Denmark threw everything forward in search of a way back in the game once again, but could only fashion themselves half chances. Further substitutions followed in the 80th minute, as Benjamin Henrichs replaced Raum to make his tournament debut, whilst Wirtz replaced Musiala. The last few minutes saw the Danes charging forward and the Germans looking to break on the counter, but the result was to stay the same come full time. Waldemar Anton was brought on in place of Sané in the 88th minute to make his EURO debut.

