Germany beaten by Turkey

The Germany national side lost their first home game under head coach Julian Nagelsmann. In a sold-out Olympiastadion Berlin in front of 72,592 spectators, Germany suffered a 3-2 defeat to Turkey despite an early goal from Kai Havertz (5’) and another strike from Niclas Füllkrug (49’). Ferdi Kadioglu (38’), Kenan Yildiz (45+2’) and Yusuf Sari (71’) found the net for Turkey.

Nagelsmann started with Kevin Trapp in goal after Marc-André ter Stegen withdrew from the squad through injury. In front of him was a back four of Benjamin Henrichs, Jonathan Tah, Antonio Rüdiger and Havertz. Joshua Kimmich and captain Ilkay Gündogan made up the midfield, while Leroy Sané, Florian Wirtz and Julian Brandt started in attack behind striker Füllkrug.

Havertz scores but Turkey hit back

Despite a courageous start to the game from Turkey, Germany landed the first blow. Henrichs played a perfect through ball to Sané, who squared for Havertz to slot into the far corner. Sané almost scored a second immediately after, but he was challenged in the penalty area at the last second (6’). The FC Bayern forward again had the goal at his mercy in the 16th minute, but put the ball just wide of the post with only goalkeeper Altay Bayindir to beat.

The visitors then began to get back into the game and gradually became the better team. They had their first big chance when the German defence lost the ball, but Gündogan blocked Yusuf Yasici’s effort at the vital moment (32’). A few minutes later though, Trapp was beaten, as Kadioglu brilliantly controlled a long ball and impressively struck into the corner. Turkey then netted again before the break. Kaan Ayhan found Yildiz in the penalty area with a diagonal pass, and he just about managed to hammer the ball in between the post and the bar.

Penalty decides the game

Turkey came out with the same courage after half time, with Yildiz having to be challenged after dribbling in the penalty area (47’). Despite this, Germany equalised. Wirtz drove forward from his own half and fed Füllkrug, who beat his man on the left of the penalty area and slotted into the corner.

The guests were unfazed and came close to retaking the lead when second-half substitute Salih Özcan hit the post (52’). Germany then began to take more control of the game, though they also had to be wary of Turkey’s speedy frontline. The pressure from Germany grew more and more, but the final pass or finish still deserted them, and Turkey retook the lead through a penalty for handball.

Nagelsmann reacted by bringing on Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry for Kimmich and Wirtz (71’). Brandt could have equalised immediately but shot straight at Bayindir in a one-on-one (73’). Marvin Ducksch made his international debut in the final phases, replacing Brandt in the 82nd minute, and straight away had to watch Trapp make a brilliant save from Kerem Aktürkoglu’s curling effort (82’). At the other end, Gnabry missed Henrichs’ low ball-in by centimetres (86’). In injury time, Havertz had the final chance of the game (90+4’), but the equaliser was not to be.

created by mmc/hm