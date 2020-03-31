Germany beaten by Spain in eFootball friendly

Germany suffered virtual defeat in against Spain yesterday. The DFB squad, made up of Bernd Leno, Nico Schlotterbeck, Vanessa Fudalla and esports international Mohammaed “MoAuba” Harkous were beaten 7-4 overall in a #WePlayAtHome friendly.
Freiburg and U21 defender Schlotterbeck picked up our only victory in the FIFA 20 battle, which was played on Playstation, beating Spanish youth player Abel Ruiz 6-1. Goalkeeper Leno lost the decisive game 3-2 against Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.
Fudalla, who plays for the U19 women’s team, picked up a 4-4 draw against Rayo Vallecano’s Sheila Garcia, while Germany’s reigning world champions “MoAuba” was beaten 3-1 by Javier Romero Alarcon (“JRA10”). The “real” match against Spain was meant to take place in Madrid, but had been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
created by dfb/mmc
